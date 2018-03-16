Crime

Man killed after crashing into back of parked semi on I-5 in Federal Way

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

March 16, 2018 07:55 AM

A man died early Friday after crashing into the back of a semi stopped on the side of Interstate 5 in Federal Way.

Troopers said the truck driver was legally parked on the side of southbound I-5 near state Route 18 when a vehicle hit the back of the semi and became stuck underneath the truck.

The truck driver called 911 just before 2 a.m.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control and hit the semi.

The victim, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, has not been identified.

The semi driver told KIRO he’d pulled over to charge his phone and look at his log book.

