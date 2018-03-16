Police arrest man suspected of robbing, killing cab driver in Tacoma

A man suspected of robbing and killing a taxi driver in Tacoma was arrested early Friday walking down a city street.
The 19-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery for Thursday’s death of 54-year-old Robert Crall.
He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Detectives are still trying to determine exactly what happened.
Several people in the 5800 block of South Montgomery Street heard gunshots and called 911 about 5 a.m. Thursday.
Police found Crall on the sidewalk outside his cab. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Thursday night, detectives released a photo taken of the suspect in the back of Crall’s cab and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.
An officer spotted the suspect early Friday walking in the 5800 block of South Birmingham Street and took him into custody.
Police said the suspect matches the description of an armed man wanted for other violent crimes in the area. Details on those crimes have not been released.
