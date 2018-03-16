Man who jumped onto I-5 after a fight and was killed by a passing car is identified

A man who was fatally struck by a car on Interstate 5 while running from Tacoma police Thursday night has been identified.
James Lagmay, 27, got into a fight at the Tacoma Mall around 7:10 p.m. and a security guard followed him from a distance while calling police.
A Tacoma officer arrived just in time to see Lagmay run across the 48th Street overpass and jump off a footbridge into traffic below.
A car on southbound I-5 hit Lagmay, who died of his injuries at Tacoma General Hospital about an hour later.
The driver pulled off on the next exit, called 911 and was cooperative with the State Patrol.
Police said no officers were actively pursuing Lagmay when he jumped.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Lagmay’s death an accident.
