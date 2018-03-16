She threw a knife at a mom, tried to take kids, said the boy was a prophet, police say

She tried to kidnap the children to save them from their mother, the woman told Lakewood police.
The 26-year-old spotted the family Wednesday as they walked to the store to get milk.
The mother carried her infant in a baby carrier on her chest and her 20-month-old son walked beside her.
The woman offered the little boy snacks from her bag but the boy said no thank you so the woman threw them at the mother, records show.
The woman then tried to hug or pick up the boy, who allegedly cowered behind his mother’s leg.
That’s when the boy started crying and the mother began saying “No!” louder and more forcefully.
As the mother took her son and tried to walk away, the woman allegedly threw a knife and struck the mother on the breast. The knife hit the infant on the head as it fell.
The mother hurried to a nearby deli and called 911.
Police arrested the woman, who refused to get in the patrol car.
She told officers the boy was a “prophet” and she believed the mother planned to eat and kill her children.
“She would have killed the mother to save the children,” according to court documents.
The woman has been charged with attempted second-degree kidnapping, two counts of fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
She is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
