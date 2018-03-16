He was waving a gun around near near a Tacoma elementary school and arrested, but no gun was found, police say

Tacoma police are advising residents who live near Boze Elementary School that a handgun may have been hidden in one of their yards Thursday afternoon.
Police were called about 4:45 p.m. to the school, 1140 E. 65th St., to reports of a man running around the school grounds while waving a gun around, spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Friday afternoon.
Officers arrived to find an intoxicated 30-year-old Lakewood man on school grounds, cornered by students and staff, Cool said. He was arrested on suspicion of displaying a weapon and possession of a weapon on school grounds, but a handgun was not found on his person or at the school.
Pierce County Superior Court records show the man was charged March 7 with one count of theft of a motor vehicle and released on his own recognizance.
The man told police he had dumped the gun in a nearby yard, Cool said, but what he told officers otherwise didn’t make sense.
Court documents show the man admitted to police that he had used methamphetamine on Tuesday and Wednesday, violating the terms of his release from custody.
All of the witnesses told police the man had two guns in his hands as he crossed the school grounds.
A search for the firearm ensued.
“They called K-9 out and searched all the areas were open and exposed to this guy and they were not able to locate any firearms,” Cool said.
Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their yards and search for anywhere a gun could be hidden. Anyone who finds a gun is asked to call 911, and police will respond to recover it.
“Tacoma police would like to stress the gun(s) may be loaded and the safety of children in the neighborhood could be at risk,” Cool wrote in a news release.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
