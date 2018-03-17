Police beat: If you smash the car you bought, you don’t get to return it for a refund

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police.
March 15: After you sign the papers and drive the car off the lot, it’s your problem. You don’t get your money back if you crumple the front end three weeks later.
The Tacoma man had no use for such customs, though he worked at the lot.
The dispatch call reported a man threatening workers and claiming to have a gun. Two Tacoma officers drove to the 3200 block of South Tacoma Way and found two men at the entrance to the car lot.
One man, 38, refused to speak to them. The other, 21, was more talkative.
It turned out both men worked at the lot. Three weeks earlier, the older man had bought a car for $5,000. He had come back and demanded a refund because the car was damaged.
The younger man said it didn’t work that way. The older man got angry and tried to choke him.
Officers looked at the car. The front grill had fallen off. Other parts and wires were hanging from the bashed front end. Windshield wiper fluid dribbled on the ground.
To the officers, the damage looked fresh. As they spoke to the younger man, the older man called to them. He wanted to tell his story.
He appeared to be intoxicated. He said he hadn’t gotten physical with anyone. He denied threatening anyone with a gun. He told them to check his vehicle and said they wouldn’t find a weapon.
One officer checked the car and didn’t find a gun.
The younger man and another worker showed officers footage from a security camera. The screen showed the older man standing next to his damaged car while the younger man helped another customer.
The older man paced, getting in and out of his car. He walked toward the younger man and tried to grab him. Officers watched the shoving match that followed. The older man was the aggressor.
Officers cuffed the man and told him he was under arrest. He didn’t answer questions. He denied doing anything to the younger man. He said he was being arrested for no reason.
Officers booked him into the Pierce County jail on suspicion of misdemeanor assault.
March 15: The green 1995 Ford Aspire drifted back and forth on I-5, heading northbound at 4:30 a.m.
The Tacoma officer watched, tracking the car from behind. The driver drifted to the shoulder, back into the lane, speeding up, slowing down, weaving.
The officer flicked on his emergency lights and pulled the car over near South 72nd Street. He walked to the passenger window.
The driver, a 26-year-old woman, opened the window and demanded to know why she was being stopped. The officer explained.
The woman said she was being stopped for no reason and she’d done nothing wrong. The officer asked for her driver’s license and proof of insurance. The woman ignored the request and kept up the rant.
The officer called for backup. Meanwhile, the woman said the steering and alignment on the car were screwed up and her eyesight was bad. That was why she was weaving on the freeway.
The officer said that sounded like a good reason not to drive the car. He asked for the woman’s license and registration again. He asked five times before she provided a state ID card and no other paperwork.
The officer went back to his patrol car and ran a records check. The woman’s license had been suspended a month earlier. She was supposed to use an ignition interlock device when driving, due to a prior drunken-driving citation.
The officer walked back to the car, told the woman she was under arrest and cuffed her.
The woman cursed and yelled. She said the officer would be sued and fired. She told him he didn’t know what he was doing. She called him a series of colorful names.
The officer noticed a dog in the car. He tried to ask the woman about it and waited for her to calm down. Finally, she gave the name and number of a friend who could come and pick up the dog.
The officer took the woman to the Pierce County Jail. During booking, she apologized for getting angry and said she shouldn’t have been driving. She said she was bipolar and upset about her father’s suicide. She was booked on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
March 9: The shoplifter was no genius. He returned to the scene of his crime wearing the shoes he’d stolen a day earlier.
A Tacoma officer responded to an aid call from a worker at the shoe store in the 3300 block of South 23rd Street.
The employee said two people, a man and a woman, had taken items from the store yesterday. They were in the parking lot now. She pointed.
The officer told the employee to stay inside. He called for backup and approached the man. Identifying himself as a police officer, he called, “Come talk to me.”
The man walked away, seemingly not hearing. The officer followed and called to him again.
The man removed what looked like a pair of headphones and looked at the officer, who told him to stop.
The man looked away, then back at the officer. Away, then back. Flight indicators. The officer tried to take the man’s arm. The man shoulder-checked him and ran.
The officer chased him, shouting at him to stop. A civilian joined the chase. The fleeing man ran toward an embankment at the edge of the parking lot, a few feet from passing traffic.
The civilian was closer to the man, close enough to push him down. The officer caught up.
A short wrestling match followed. It ended when other officers arrived. Soon, the man was cuffed.
A few items fell out of his pockets during the chase, including a glass pipe the officer recognized as a tool to smoke heroin. The man, 32, said he didn’t know why police chased him and said he’d done nothing wrong.
As officers secured the scene, a woman, 28, arrived and said she was with the man. The woman said she and the man did nothing wrong.
The officer explained that the man and the woman were suspects in a theft reported the previous day.
The officer brought the worker from the store to the scene. The witness identified the man and the woman.
Officers searched a backpack the man had dropped during the chase and found several brand-new hats, gift cards, a pair of earrings, and a piece of paper listing wanted items. The woman also was carrying brand-new items, and she had no receipts for them.
A records check revealed the man had three active arrest warrants. Officers booked him into the Pierce County Jail. They booked the woman on suspicion of third-degree theft.
