Standoff with suspect who shot at authorities ends in Thurston County

A standoff that started with a suspect shooting at law enforcement, ended peacefully on Sunday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
SWAT and Negotiators were called to the scene after the suspect fired shots, according to the Sheriff’s social media accounts. The suspect was barricaded inside a residence.
Shortly after 4 a.m., the Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that “Subject came out of residence peacefully, after hours of negotiations.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Never miss a local story.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments