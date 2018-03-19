More Videos

Olympia Fire and Olympia Police departments personnel respond to a suspected arson fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2225 Cain Road SE. on Monday, March 19, 2018. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Olympia Fire and Olympia Police departments personnel respond to a suspected arson fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2225 Cain Road SE. on Monday, March 19, 2018. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Crime

Suspected arson damages Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

March 19, 2018 09:47 AM

A suspected arson has damaged the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Olympia at 2225 Cain Road SE, according to the Olympia Fire Department.

Olympia Fire was dispatched about 8:20 a.m. Monday.

The fire was knocked down, and no injuries were reported.

Tumwater fire also was dispatched to another Kingdom Hall fire about 9 a.m. Monday at 1199 N. Ninth Ave. SW.

The fires are thought to be related.

This story will be updated.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

