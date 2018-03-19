Suspected arson damages Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater

A suspected arson has damaged the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Olympia at 2225 Cain Road SE, according to the Olympia Fire Department.
Olympia Fire was dispatched about 8:20 a.m. Monday.
The fire was knocked down, and no injuries were reported.
Tumwater fire also was dispatched to another Kingdom Hall fire about 9 a.m. Monday at 1199 N. Ninth Ave. SW.
Never miss a local story.
The fires are thought to be related.
This story will be updated.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments