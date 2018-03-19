Crime

Standoff at Tacoma motel, guests evacuated after man threatens to shoot people

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

March 19, 2018 09:56 AM

A Tacoma motel was evacuated Monday morning after a man with a gun threatened to shoot people and any officers who tried to stop him, according to the Police Department.

Guests at a motel in the 8800 block of Pacific Avenue called 911 just after 9 a.m. to report hearing a gunshot.

Moments later, an armed man walked out of a room and “was yelling and screaming about shooting people,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

The motel was evacuated, nearby schools were placed on lockdown and a negotiator was called in.

The armed man was still inside one of the motel rooms.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing post. It will be updated when more information becomes available.

