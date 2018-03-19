More Videos

Armed standoff at Tacoma motel, guests evacuated

Armed standoff at Tacoma motel, guests evacuated

Arson suspected in Olympia church fire

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Man shot dead in Tacoma street

Man kills parents in Buckley-area home

Man fatally shot acquaintance, left him to burn in treehouse, charges say

Man suspected of fatally shooting his mother

Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge

Shooter 'clearly had demons,' Yountville mayor says of shooting at Veterans Home

Arson fires suspected at Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater

Olympia fire and police personnel responded to a suspected arson fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2225 Cain Road SE. Monday morning at around the same time another reported arson was being extinguished by the Tumwater fire at Jehovah's Witnesses church at 1199 N 9th Ave SW.
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Olympia Fire and Olympia Police departments personnel respond to a suspected arson fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2225 Cain Road SE. on Monday, March 19, 2018.

Seattle Police officers stood just outside Costco's back door waiting for a group of thieves to emerge on March 14, 2018. According to a statement from Seattle Police, “Loss Prevention officers inside the store recognized one of the suspects inside and said he had previously stolen items in the past and run out the fire exit.” Officers began to question a woman parked behind an emergency exit when they heard someone trying to open the emergency doors from inside the store. They then apprehended two additional suspects attempting to leave the store with roughly $2,200 in merchandise. One 30-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old woman were all arrested in the incident.

Tacoma police process the crime scene where a man was found gunned down outside a taxi cab in the 5800 block of South Montgomery Street Thursday.

A hit-and-run crash quickly turned chaotic in downtown Miami Sunday morning when the driver tried to get away, only to be stopped by very good Samaritans — one of whom had a sledgehammer. The suspect rolled away from the four-car crash, appearing to “be high on narcotics,” according to the arrest report. He has been ticketed 29 times in the past 10 years.