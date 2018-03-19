An SUV forced a car off the road and into a pole. A passenger nearly died

A man suffered life-threatening injuries late Sunday after an SUV slammed into the vehicle he was riding in, forcing the car into a telephone pole.
Tacoma police responded to 70th Street West and Lakewood Drive West about 10:20 p.m. after witnesses called 911.
The driver of an SUV crashed into a Honda, forcing it off the roadway and into a utility pole, witnesses said.
The SUV kept going until it struck another car at 74th Street West. The driver then fled on foot.
Police did a K-9 search but were unable to find the driver.
The woman driving the Honda was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries. Her male passenger was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with significant injuries.
Police are investigating the incident.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
