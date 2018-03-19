Crime

An SUV forced a car off the road and into a pole. A passenger nearly died

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

March 19, 2018 02:25 PM

A man suffered life-threatening injuries late Sunday after an SUV slammed into the vehicle he was riding in, forcing the car into a telephone pole.

Tacoma police responded to 70th Street West and Lakewood Drive West about 10:20 p.m. after witnesses called 911.

The driver of an SUV crashed into a Honda, forcing it off the roadway and into a utility pole, witnesses said.

The SUV kept going until it struck another car at 74th Street West. The driver then fled on foot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police did a K-9 search but were unable to find the driver.

The woman driving the Honda was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries. Her male passenger was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with significant injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Armed standoff at Tacoma motel, guests evacuated

View More Video