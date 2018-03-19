He was supposed to be giving massages. Women say he groped them, kissed breast, buttocks

A masseuse at a Fircrest spa took advantage of two women earlier this month, using his job as a pretense to kiss women on intimate parts of their bodies against their will, Pierce County prosecutors say.
The 41-year-old Tacoma man was arraigned Monday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court on two counts of indecent liberties. His bail was set at $10,000, and he has been barred by court order from working as a masseuse until further notice.
According to charging documents:
A woman scheduled her first Swedish massage for March 9 at the Fircrest spa. Having never had one, she didn’t know what to expect.
During the massage, the masseuse asked her to remove her sports bra, which she did. He then began to massage her back and shoulders.
The masseuse then moved his hands to her legs and asked her to remove her underwear. He didn’t cover her with a towel.
While he continued to massage her legs with his hands, he kissed her buttocks. She confronted the man.
“I’m sorry,” he said.
The woman got dressed and told the spa staff about what happened, and the man left the spa and drove off.
The masseuse’s previous customer, a friend of the woman, had a similarly violating experience.
She told police she had been laying on her stomach on the massage table when the masseuse’s hands moved toward her “private area.” He grabbed her leg and bent it upward in a “frog position,” trying to spread her thighs apart.
The woman pushed her legs back together and asked the masseuse to focus on her upper body.
The masseuse had her roll onto her back, then slipped his hands beneath her sports bra and began to fondle her breasts. He then lifted her bra off and kissed her right breast.
She lept from the table and told the man the massage was over, but she was so scared that she didn’t immediately report the incident to the spa management or police.
While investigating the masseuse, Fircrest police found he was the suspect in two sexual assault investigations in Lakewood in the 1990s. He was arrested Saturday.
The Tacoma man has been licensed as a masseuse since September 2016, state Department of Health spokeswoman Sharon Moysiuk said Monday. No complaints have been made against his credential.
