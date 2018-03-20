Somehow, drinking beer with a buddy turned into a SWAT standoff

The armed man whose presence caused Tacoma police to evacuate a motel during a standoff Monday was arraigned Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court.
The 25-year-old Tacoma man pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and obstructing police. His bail was set at $75,000.
According to charging documents:
The man’s girlfriend drove him to the hotel in the 8800 block of Pacific Avenue on Monday morning and dropped him off, rifle in tow.
He went to one of the rooms and split some beers with the man staying there before he fell asleep. Another man arrived and spoke with the room’s tenant, which woke the man up.
The recently awoken man got angry, which led to the three men arguing. The man grabbed his rifle, which led to a scuffle and one shot being fired.
The man then left the room, where an occupant of a nearby room heard him say that he would kill “snitches” and that if the police came to the hotel, they would have to kill him. The man then went back into the room.
The police came to the hotel.
They tried to coax the man from the room, but he wouldn’t leave, which forced them to evacuate the site. More than three hours later, the man surrendered to police.
Pierce County prosecutors intend to file assault charges of some kind because of the shot being fired, deputy prosecutor Terry Lane wrote in charging documents.
