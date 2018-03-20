Somehow, drinking beer with a buddy turned into a SWAT standoff

SHARE COPY LINK A Tacoma motel was evacuated Monday morning after a man with a gun threatened to shoot people and any officers who tried to stop him, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

