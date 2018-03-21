Puyallup police want help identifying armed home invasion suspects.

Puyallup Police are asking for help identifying two men suspected of taking part in an armed home invasion robbery.
Police responded to the incident that took place on March 13 at about 8:30 a.m. and three suspects fled the scene, according to a statement released by Puyallup Police. One suspect was caught a short time later, but the others got away. Police describe the at-large suspects as “a white male and a mixed-race male.” They are reportedly associated with an older gray or silver Chrysler 300 with a temporary license plate tag in the rear window. The vehicle has a dent near the front passenger’s side headlamp.
Those with information are asked to call 253-770-3343 or email tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us. Police say callers can remain anonymous if they choose.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
