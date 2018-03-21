Hilltop's Stop Mart closed by TPD for selling "spice"

A Tacoma convenience store was closed by police Monday for allegedly selling the illegal drug "spice," which is synthetic marijuana.
Peter Haley
Arson suspected in Olympia church fire

Olympia Fire and Olympia Police departments personnel respond to a suspected arson fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2225 Cain Road SE. on Monday, March 19, 2018.

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Seattle Police officers stood just outside Costco's back door waiting for a group of thieves to emerge on March 14, 2018. According to a statement from Seattle Police, “Loss Prevention officers inside the store recognized one of the suspects inside and said he had previously stolen items in the past and run out the fire exit.” Officers began to question a woman parked behind an emergency exit when they heard someone trying to open the emergency doors from inside the store. They then apprehended two additional suspects attempting to leave the store with roughly $2,200 in merchandise. One 30-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old woman were all arrested in the incident.

Man shot dead in Tacoma street

Tacoma police process the crime scene where a man was found gunned down outside a taxi cab in the 5800 block of South Montgomery Street Thursday.

Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver

A hit-and-run crash quickly turned chaotic in downtown Miami Sunday morning when the driver tried to get away, only to be stopped by very good Samaritans — one of whom had a sledgehammer. The suspect rolled away from the four-car crash, appearing to “be high on narcotics,” according to the arrest report. He has been ticketed 29 times in the past 10 years.