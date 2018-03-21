Do you know this man? Pierce County deputies say he used stolen credit card

SHARE COPY LINK The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is seeking help identifying this shopper shown trying to explain why his credit isn't working at the McClendon's Hardware on Canyon Road on March 1. Here's a clue: it was stolen and had a woman's name on it. Pierce County Sheriff's Department Drew Perine

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is seeking help identifying this shopper shown trying to explain why his credit isn't working at the McClendon's Hardware on Canyon Road on March 1. Here's a clue: it was stolen and had a woman's name on it. Pierce County Sheriff's Department Drew Perine