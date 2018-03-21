Do you know this man? Pierce County deputies say he used stolen credit card

Pierce County sheriff's deputies are trying to identify two men who used a stolen credit card prowled from a vehicle, one of whom was captured on security footage.
The car was prowled late Feb. 28 or early March 1 at an apartment complex at 112th Street East and Canyon Road East, sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said. From it was stolen a backpack containing the victim's ID, credit cards, cash, DVD player and laptop.
At 8:40 a.m. March 1, an unidentified white man dressed in all black used one of the stolen credit cards to buy bolt cutters and other small hardware at a nearby hardware store, then bought $59 in food from a fast food restaurant.
At 11 a.m., a different white man dressed in a light-colored sweatshirt tried to use the same stolen credit card for a $275 purchase that included gloves and small propane tanks, but the transaction was declined.
Anyone with information about the theft or the suspects' identities is asked to contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
