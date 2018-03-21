The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is seeking help identifying this shopper shown trying to explain why his credit isn't working at the McClendon's Hardware on Canyon Road on March 1. Here's a clue: it was stolen and had a woman's name on it. Pierce County Sheriff's Department Drew Perine
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is seeking help identifying this shopper shown trying to explain why his credit isn't working at the McClendon's Hardware on Canyon Road on March 1. Here's a clue: it was stolen and had a woman's name on it. Pierce County Sheriff's Department Drew Perine

Crime

Do you know this man? Pierce County deputies say he used stolen credit card

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

March 21, 2018 08:15 PM

Pierce County sheriff's deputies are trying to identify two men who used a stolen credit card prowled from a vehicle, one of whom was captured on security footage.

The car was prowled late Feb. 28 or early March 1 at an apartment complex at 112th Street East and Canyon Road East, sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said. From it was stolen a backpack containing the victim's ID, credit cards, cash, DVD player and laptop.

At 8:40 a.m. March 1, an unidentified white man dressed in all black used one of the stolen credit cards to buy bolt cutters and other small hardware at a nearby hardware store, then bought $59 in food from a fast food restaurant.

At 11 a.m., a different white man dressed in a light-colored sweatshirt tried to use the same stolen credit card for a $275 purchase that included gloves and small propane tanks, but the transaction was declined.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspects' identities is asked to contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

  Comments  