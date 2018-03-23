Tacoma elementary school on lockdown after possible gunshot reported in neighborhood

A Tacoma elementary school was placed on lockdown Friday morning after somebody reported hearing a gunshot in the area.
The 911 call came about 8:40 a.m.
Edison Elementary School, 5830 S. Pine St., was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.
Nobody saw a gun, but somebody reported hearing a shot and seeing a man walk south on Pine Street.
Never miss a local story.
"There was possibly a shot heard outside the building," police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
Kids who were still on the buses were asked to stay in place. Other students arriving for class during the lockdown were checked in through the front door, Tacoma School District spokesman Dan Voelpel said.
Police said they will stay on scene until the school resumes its normal schedule.
This a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Comments