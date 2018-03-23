'I called for help and you killed him.' Family distraught after Spanaway man shot diving into patrol car

SHARE COPY LINK This is a recording of the 911 call from Naomi Powers, who sought help from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department March 16, 2018, when her boyfriend appeared to have a mental breakdown. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

This is a recording of the 911 call from Naomi Powers, who sought help from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department March 16, 2018, when her boyfriend appeared to have a mental breakdown. Pierce County Sheriff's Department