3 hospitalized after shootout between homeowners and potential burglars, police say

Three men where hospitalized Saturday morning when an attempted robbery ended with a shootout between the suspects and the residents, Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
The owner of a home on the 3600 block of South Ainsworth Avenue armed himself with a handgun after noticing two intruders near his garage on his surveillance cameras at about 12:30 a.m., Cool said. He and his roommate confronted the alleged intruders.
During the encounter the residents reportedly sprayed one suspect with bear spray and struck the other in the head with a baseball bat. One of the suspects then fired a gun at the victims, hitting one of them, Cool said. One of the residents then reportedly returned fire and hit one of the suspects.
The two suspects were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. The suspect's gun wound was considered life-threatening.
The resident who was shot was also transported to the hospital. His injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening, Cool said.
The incident is under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments