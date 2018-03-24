Crime

March 24, 2018 12:54 PM

3 hospitalized after shootout between homeowners and potential burglars, police say

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

Three men where hospitalized Saturday morning when an attempted robbery ended with a shootout between the suspects and the residents, Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

The owner of a home on the 3600 block of South Ainsworth Avenue armed himself with a handgun after noticing two intruders near his garage on his surveillance cameras at about 12:30 a.m., Cool said. He and his roommate confronted the alleged intruders.

During the encounter the residents reportedly sprayed one suspect with bear spray and struck the other in the head with a baseball bat. One of the suspects then fired a gun at the victims, hitting one of them, Cool said. One of the residents then reportedly returned fire and hit one of the suspects.

The two suspects were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. The suspect's gun wound was considered life-threatening.

The resident who was shot was also transported to the hospital. His injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening, Cool said.

The incident is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

View more video

Crime