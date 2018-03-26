File photo
File photo

Crime

He called 911 to say he'd killed his cousin. Body found inside South Hill home

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

March 26, 2018 06:50 AM

The 911 call came Sunday night.

A 27-year-old man allegedly told dispatchers he’d fatally shot his younger cousin, and asked for help just before 9 p.m.

When Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home in the 17300 block of 97th Ave Ct E, they found a 22-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has not been identified.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Investigators say the man waited several hours to report the homicide.

He was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The shooting was over a drug dispute, sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said.

This is a developing post. More information will be added when it becomes available.

Stacia Glenn; 253-597-8653

  Comments  