Roy man dies after collision with alleged DUI driver who crossed Highway 18 center median

A Roy man injured in a March 21 wreck on state Route 18 has died from his injuries, according to his family.
Cody Morris was driving westbound in a 1989 Mazda pickup when he struck a 1998 Acura 3 that had crossed the center median while traveling eastbound, according to a Washington State Patrol statement issued after the wreck.
A passenger in the Acura also died.
Morris was transported to Harborview Medical Center but never regained consciousness and died from his injuries, his family said. He was married, had three children and two grandchildren.
A fundraising effort has been established for his family via gofundme.com. Rollins Auto Wrecking in Spanaway will host an auction in Morris' honor from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 31. The company is also collecting donations for the family.
The driver of the Acura, a 27-year-old Auburn woman, admitted to using methamphetamine earlier that night, according to Q13-TV. The woman is in Harborview Medical Center and will be booked into King County Jail, state trooper Rick Johnson told the station. The driver faces charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.
