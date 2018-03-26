Angry at dad for leaving mom, South Hill man stabbed father's girlfriend, records show

A 48-year-old woman helped her boyfriend move some stuff out of his estranged wife’s home, and found herself in a fight with his son, court records show.
The woman suffered three stab wounds.
Her boyfriend’s 20-year-old son has pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief and was released on his own recognizance.
Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered him not to go near his father’s girlfriend.
Never miss a local story.
The incident took place March 2 at the South Hill home where the man once lived with his wife and son.
Charging papers give this account:
The father and his girlfriend wanted to get his Ford Mustang and trailer from the property, but wanted to do it when no one was home because the divorce had been contentious.
They waited until just his mother-in-law was home, then went over to retrieve the vehicle and trailer.
The mother-in-law called her daughter to tell her what was happening, and the wife came home before her husband and his girlfriend left.
She started a fight with her husband’s girlfriend, and her husband broke them apart before driving away, records show.
As they tried to leave, the woman’s son came home and stopped his truck in front of his father and his father’s girlfriend to prevent them from taking the car and trailer.
After seeing that the son was armed with a knife, the girlfriend grabbed a shovel to defend herself. She was able to step on the knife when the son dropped it and shoved the son to the ground.
"At some point, the defendant was able to grab the knife again," records show.
He allegedly stabbed his father’s girlfriend twice in the calf and once in the other leg.
Comments