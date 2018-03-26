Man killed in South Hill is identified. His cousin thought he was the 'devil,' deputies say

A South Hill man fatally shot his cousin because he was convinced he was the devil, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The men were smoking marijuana with a friend in the 17300 block of 97th Avenue Ct E when the 27-year-old suspect began “freaking out,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
He told the friend his cousin was the devil, then pulled out a handgun and allegedly ordered his cousin to get on the ground.
The cousins fought and wrestled throughout the house and the gunman shot his cousin several times, Troyer said.
He then gave orders on what to do to his friend, who later told detectives he did as told because he was afraid of being shot.
Two hours later, the suspect called a family member and told them what happened. He unloaded the handgun and gave it to his friend before calling 911 to report what happened.
Deputies arrived about 8:15 p.m. and found his cousin dead.
The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Samuel Boren, 23, of Sequim.
The suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.
