An grandmother in her mid-60s was killed in her Eatonville home early Monday during a drive-by shooting, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Peter Haley
Crime

Woman killed in Eatonville drive-by shooting identified

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

March 26, 2018 06:41 PM

The woman killed early Monday in a drive-by shooting has been identified as Joanne Boyer, 66, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

Boyer was in the bathroom of her home in the 30900 block of Webster Road East when, according to witnesses, eight to 10 shots were fired about 3:15 a.m.

Sheriff's deputies found Boyer dead in her home. No one else in the house - which included her husband, daughter and two grandsons - were hurt.

Boyer is not believed to be the target of the shooting.

There have been no arrests.

Craig Sailor; 253-597-8541

