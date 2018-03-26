Woman killed in Eatonville drive-by shooting identified

The woman killed early Monday in a drive-by shooting has been identified as Joanne Boyer, 66, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

Boyer was in the bathroom of her home in the 30900 block of Webster Road East when, according to witnesses, eight to 10 shots were fired about 3:15 a.m.

Sheriff's deputies found Boyer dead in her home. No one else in the house - which included her husband, daughter and two grandsons - were hurt.

Boyer is not believed to be the target of the shooting.

There have been no arrests.