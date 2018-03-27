Yelm police need the public's help to find a suspect who burglarized Tim's Pharmacy.
Yelm police seek suspect who burglarized Tim's Pharmacy

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

March 27, 2018 10:25 AM

Yelm police need help finding a man who burglarized Tim's Pharmacy in February.

On Feb. 19, a white or mixed-race man entered the store by breaking a front window, and then stole eight bottles of codeine cough syrup. He was last seen wearing tan gloves, gray sweatpants, a black and gray jacket and a hat.

Police think there may be more than one suspect involved, and those suspects may be driving a 2013 Kia Soul.

The Tim's Pharmacy burglary is linked to pharmacy burglaries in Shelton and Elma.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia/Thurston County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

