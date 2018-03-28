Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old kidnapped by father

The Washington State Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old taken from a King County home by his non-custodial father on Wednesday morning.
Jaden Dempsey-Chesney was taken from his Bothell home this morning by his father, 31-year-old Taraille Chesney, a news release stated. Jaden is 4 feet tall and 50 pounds, and he was last wearing a white and gray plaid coat, a bright green shirt and blue jeans.
Chesney is 5-foot-9, 209 pounds and has multiple chest and arm tattoos. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans, and he's driving a silver 1999 Mercedes-Benz 320 with Washington license plate AWX3789.
Chesney sped off from police shortly after kidnapping his son, the release states, and he has a history of violent behavior.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
