South Hill man charged with abusing 3-month-old son. Baby hospitalized with seizures

A 3-month-old baby is hospitalized with seizures and authorities say his father caused his infant’s brain damage by abusing the boy.
Pierce County prosecutors on Wednesday issued a warrant for a 27-year-old South Hill man who is charged with first-degree child assault.
The baby was injured March 13 and brought to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, where he remains.
Charging papers give this account:
The baby’s mother went to work and left their son with her boyfriend. Hours later, her boyfriend called to say the infant was having trouble breathing and was “really out of it.”
The mother asked him to call 911.
Doctors said the baby suffered non-accidental trauma to the head and possibly the abdomen.
The father told deputies he was rushing to change his son’s diaper and the baby’s head was “bobbling” as he darted upstairs. He allegedly shook the baby up and down, and the baby made a noise.
“The defendant said he slammed (the baby) down on the bed” and left the room to get baby wipes, records show.
When the father returned, he told deputies his son seemed out of it so he called his girlfriend.
