When the man he kidnapped escaped, he chased him near I-5 with a hammer, troopers say

It’s not something you see everyday: a man wielding a hammer, chasing another man down the road.
Several passersby called 911 Saturday to report the spectacle near Interstate 5 and Mounts Road in Dupont.
Troopers found the victim inside a restaurant where he’d run for help. The suspect was arrested near an SUV allegedly used to kidnap the other man.
Charging papers give this account:
The victim got in the SUV with the defendant in Lacey because the other man said he “wanted to talk,” records show.
The defendant told the victim he was mad that the victim had slept with his ex-girlfriend months ago, and he planned to kill him before killing himself.
He allegedly threatened the victim with a butterfly knife.
“The victim said the defendant told him he was taking him somewhere that nobody would hear him scream,” records show.
When they slowed at a stop sign near Mounts Road, the victim jumped out of the SUV and took off running. The defendant allegedly chasing after him with a ball peen hammer raised above his head.
The victim was able to briefly hide inside a passing driver’s car after telling the driver he’d been kidnapped. Then the defendant approached, told the stranger the victim had stolen his car.
Troopers said the 29-year-old defendant had a knife on him when he was taken into custody. A ball peen hammer was found in the SUV.
Pierce County prosecutors charged the defendant with second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and felony harassment.
They said a kidnapping charge may be filed later.
The man pleaded not guilty Wednesday and was ordered held on $50,000 bail.
His grandfather told troopers the defendant had a long-standing drug problem, records show.
