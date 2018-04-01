Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Prentice Hollingsworth
Age: 42.
Description: 5 feet 8 and 210 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 2500 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1996 of first-degree rape in Clark County for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. Convicted in 2010 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Clark County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Jerry Rodriguez Ytuarte
Age: 44.
Description: Brown hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1996 of attempted first-degree child molestation in Yakima County for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy. Convicted in 1991 on three counts of second-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation in Columbia County for repeatedly abusing a 12-year-old boy. He also has convictions for failing to register as a sex offender.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
