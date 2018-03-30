Deputies recognized the man in the shed from 'Cops' ... and maybe 31 other arrests

The suspect looked familiar and for good reason.
When the armed man came out of his hiding place in a shed behind a Parkland house, Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies realized they’d seen him before. Not only had they apprehended him on an episode of “Cops” in 2016, but they were about to arrest him for the 32nd time in 15 years.
On March 24, deputies responded to a reported that a man was trying to open the door of a house and then went into the backyard.
Deputies noticed the shed door was moving and ordered the suspect to come out. The man reportedly dropped a bag in the doorway as he exited.
Never miss a local story.
A semiautomatic pistol with a sanded-off serial number, a screwdriver, methamphetamine, a blowtorch lighter, a red wallet and a meth pipe were found on the 35-year-old suspect, deputies say.
The bag in the door contained black gloves, two cordless drills and drill bits.
In the shed, deputies say they found a throwing knife that matched a holster worn by the suspect. In the suspect’s appearance on “Cops,” he was armed with throwing knives.
A statement posted by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect claimed he thought the house was vacant and that he was looking for items to take. While the suspect reportedly said he had not forced his way into the shed, deputies say there were marks around the door and the knob was damaged.
He told deputies he had a gun even though he was convicted felon. He said he forget he had it with him, and he didn’t think it was illegal because the gun was broken, the statement said.
Deputies contacted the elderly homeowner who was hospitalized, The woman confirmed that she did not know the suspect and that she owned the wallet.
The suspected was booked into jail for first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree theft.
Comments