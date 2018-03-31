A grown up Toys R Us kid with a thing for Lego sets charged with multiple thefts

He couldn’t wait for possible Toys “R” Us going-out-of-business sales, so he found another way to get a steal of a deal on Lego sets.
A 28-year-old man is accused of robbing a Toys “R” Us multiple times and making off with more than $1,500 in Lego toys, according to documents filed Friday in Pierce County Superior Court.
According to the documents, a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy identified the man on store surveillance footage on May 24 and 25, June 2 and July 17, 2017. An unidentified person wearing the same hat as the defendant was spotted on footage from June 19, 2017.
Police discovered the man had sold a large amount of Lego sets at a Tacoma pawn shop. Many of the items were identical to those stolen and sold within an hour of the thefts, documents state. On one occasion, two sets matching those stolen from the store were reportedly sold at the pawn shop 11 minutes after the theft.
The defendant faces charges of first-degree trafficking of stolen property and second-degree theft. Court documents indicated that additional trafficking charges could be added.
