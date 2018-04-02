Suspect arrested after hit-and-run that killed a Washington State Ferries worker

Police have arrested a suspect following the hit-and-run death of a Washington State Ferries worker in Port Orchard, the Washington State Patrol said Monday.
The hit-and-run that killed 34-year-old Katherine Phillips of Belfair took place early in the morning of March 22, said Trooper Russ Winger in a tweet announcing the arrest. The suspect is being charged with felony hit-and-run and is being held at Kitsap County Jail.
Winger said Phillips stopped to help a driver who had run out of gas on her way home from an overnight shift with the Washington State Ferries at about 5 a.m.
She drove to a nearby gas station and returned with a can of gas. Winger says while she and the driver of the disabled vehicle filled the tank, a gold or tan sedan drove by and hit her. Phillips died at the scene, and the stranded motorist was not injured, Winger said.
