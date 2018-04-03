After fight, an inmate escaped from a hospital. Police found him filling his prescription

The inmate insisted that he just wanted fresh air Sunday.
But according to charging papers, Puyallup police took issue with his alleged stroll — and with the drugs he had with him.
The 29-year-old was charged with second-degree escape and drug possession, to which he pleaded not guilty at arraignment Monday.
Court and jail records give this account:
The man was arrested March 19 on suspicion of theft, criminal trespass, driving with a suspended license and failing to properly transfer a vehicle title.
Then he was in a fight Sunday at the Puyallup City Jail.
Jail staff decided he needed to go to a hospital, and an officer dropped him off at one about 11 a.m.
The suspect was allowed to stay at the hospital without the officer, after he signed an agreement that he wouldn’t leave and would call as soon as he was released.
But he didn’t call, and when an officer called the hospital about 3 p.m., hospital staff said the suspect had been discharged about 90 minutes earlier. Last hospital staff saw, he’d been heading toward the waiting room with his girlfriend.
Later, the hospital called the police department to say that the suspect had come back to fill his prescription. An officer found him at the pharmacy.
“The defendant insisted he did not leave the hospital grounds, and only went outside to get some fresh air, and stretch his time a bit,” deputy prosecutor John Sheeran wrote in the declaration for determination of probable cause.
Investigators found 3.3 grams of heroin and suboxone on the suspect’s person.
