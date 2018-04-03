Naked prowler gets dressed, throws jagged chunk of glass at Pierce County deputy

A Key Peninsula man who allegedly prowled his neighbor's property in the nude and then threw jagged glass at a Pierce County sheriff's deputy is in jail.
The sheriff's department gave this account:
A man called 911 Friday, to report that he'd gotten a cellphone notification that the video surveillance system had been tripped at his Vaughn-area home.
He checked the video, and saw it showed his 53-year-old neighbor walking around the property naked.
"The victim said that the neighbor had previously come over to his house when only his wife was home, and he believed the suspect had come back to his house thinking that he was gone and she would be home alone," the sheriff's department said in a release.
Both a deputy and the victim headed to the property, and the victim showed the deputy the film.
It showed a naked man standing by a window of the home, masturbating for about 15 minutes.
That prompted the deputy to pay the neighbor a visit.
He walked to the neighbor's carport and saw the man from the video, who at that point was clad in a sweatshirt and camouflage pants.
The investigator told the suspect to come out of the carport, but instead the man clenched his fists, took a boxing stance and said: "Go ahead and shoot me."
Instead, the deputy tazed him, but with little effect.
Then the suspect flailed his arms, and followed as the deputy backed away.
Next, the suspect somehow acquired a large, jagged chunk of glass, and yelled at the deputy.
The deputy told the man repeatedly to drop it, but instead the suspect threw the glass at the deputy, hitting him in the wrist.
That's when the deputy tackled the man, and a second deputy arrived and helped get the suspect in handcuffs.
The man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, resisting arrest, third-degree assault, and on a Department of Corrections warrant.
