Asheville police release extended footage of 2017 police beating

The Asheville Police Department in North Carolina has released extended footage showing a police officer beating, tasering and choking pedestrian Johnnie Jermaine Rush during an arrest on August 25, 2017. WARNING: Profanity and graphic content.
City of Asheville via Storyful
San Francisco Police released bodycam footage on March 29 from a March 21 shootout in a barbershop that left one dead and five others injured. They said that they responded after reports that an armed man, Jehad Eid, had threatened his family.

Between Jan. 1 and March 22, Pierce County saw 23 homicides, more than doubling last year's total at this time. Local leaders suggest the spike might be an anomaly, but if the trend persists, it will be the county's most violent year in two decades.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is seeking help identifying this shopper shown trying to explain why his credit isn't working at the McClendon's Hardware on Canyon Road on March 1. Here's a clue: it was stolen and had a woman's name on it.

Olympia Fire and Olympia Police departments personnel respond to a suspected arson fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2225 Cain Road SE. on Monday, March 19, 2018.