Florida couple arrested after stealing package of dog treats from porch

A Florida couple was pulled over in Daytona Beach after a patrolling deputy noticed erratic driving. Later he found a stolen Amazon package containing dog treats as well as drugs, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.
Volusia County Sheriff's Office
San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

Crime

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

San Francisco Police released bodycam footage on March 29 from a March 21 shootout in a barbershop that left one dead and five others injured. They said that they responded after reports that an armed man, Jehad Eid, had threatened his family.

County homicides could be highest in 20 years

Crime

County homicides could be highest in 20 years

Between Jan. 1 and March 22, Pierce County saw 23 homicides, more than doubling last year's total at this time. Local leaders suggest the spike might be an anomaly, but if the trend persists, it will be the county's most violent year in two decades.

His credit card was declined because he stole it

Crime

His credit card was declined because he stole it

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is seeking help identifying this shopper shown trying to explain why his credit isn't working at the McClendon's Hardware on Canyon Road on March 1. Here's a clue: it was stolen and had a woman's name on it.