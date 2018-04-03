Boy injured in Tacoma hit-and-run is said to be stable, but still seriously injured

An 8-year-old injured by a hit-and-run driver in Tacoma remained in serious condition Tuesday, but was reportedly improving.

Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said the boy's injuries remained serious, but that he appeared to be stable, and to have improved slightly.

Investigators did not yet have information to release about the vehicle, she said.

Mary Bridge Children's Hospital also said Tuesday afternoon that the boy was still in serious condition.

The child was hit when he chased a soccer ball into the street about 8 p.m. Sunday, in the 1200 block of 64th Street East.

J.Isabel Carvajal, the child's mother's boyfriend, told KOMO-TV Monday: "He's doing pretty good. The doctors are happy how he is right now."

Speaking about the driver, Carvajal told KOMO: "It's not OK what he did to just leave him. He should have just stayed."

Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle is asked to call 911.