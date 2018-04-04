Police release image of vehicle suspected of hitting, seriously injuring Tacoma boy

Tacoma Police released an image Wednesday of a car suspected of hitting and seriously injuring an 8-year-old boy on Sunday night in Tacoma.
Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said the dark-colored vehicle appeared to have after-market chrome rims. Police are asking for help to track down the driver.
The boy was in serious condition at Mary Bridge Children's Hospital on Tuesday.
The child was hit when he chased a soccer ball into the street about 8 p.m. Sunday, on the 1200 block of 64th Street East.
J.Isabel Carvajal, the child's mother's boyfriend, told KOMO-TV Monday: "He's doing pretty good. The doctors are happy how he is right now."
Speaking about the driver, Carvajal told KOMO: "It's not OK what he did to just leave him. He should have just stayed."
Police are asking the driver to come forward and for anyone with information about the vehicle or who witnessed the incident to call 911.
