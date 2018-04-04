Alleged Girl Scout cookie booth bandit makes court appearance

Roman Mira is charged in Pierce County Superior Court, accused of trying to rob a Girl Scout cookie booth in Tacoma.
Tony Overman
SWAT team enters YouTube HQ after shots fired

Crime

SWAT team enters YouTube HQ after shots fired

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3. Police said the female shooter killed herself. The videos shows a SWAT team climbing stairs to the entrance.

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

Crime

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

San Francisco Police released bodycam footage on March 29 from a March 21 shootout in a barbershop that left one dead and five others injured. They said that they responded after reports that an armed man, Jehad Eid, had threatened his family.

County homicides could be highest in 20 years

Crime

County homicides could be highest in 20 years

Between Jan. 1 and March 22, Pierce County saw 23 homicides, more than doubling last year's total at this time. Local leaders suggest the spike might be an anomaly, but if the trend persists, it will be the county's most violent year in two decades.