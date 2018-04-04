Crime

SWAT team trying to coax hit-and-run driver from home, police say

By Kenny Ocker

April 04, 2018 03:28 PM

Federal Way police are negotiating with a barricaded suspect from a hit-and-run crash in the city earlier Wednesday, a department spokesman said.

Officers were dispatched a little after 11:30 a.m. to a hit-and-run collision near Military Road South and South 282nd Street, police spokesman Kurt Schwan said. Witnesses saw a man flee from the crash scene, while his female passenger was detained there.

The man broke into a home in the 28100 block of 28th Avenue South, which he has refused to leave, Schwan said.

Valley SWAT and hostage negotiators were called to the home after Federal Way police completed a risk assessment of the incident, Schwan said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

