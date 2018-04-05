Hit-and-run driver dead after 12-hour standoff, police say

A 12-hour standoff with a man suspected of a hit-and-run ended with a shootout Wednesday night that left the man dead, KIRO-TV reports.
Officers were dispatched shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to a hit-and-run collision near Military Road South and South 282nd Street, police spokesman Kurt Schwan said. Witnesses saw a man flee from the crash scene, while his female passenger was detained.
The man, 36, broke into an unoccupied home in the 28100 block of 28th Avenue South, and refused to leave, Schwan said Wednesday.
Valley SWAT and hostage negotiators responded. Unable to coax the man out of the house, SWAT entered the home and found the man in a crawl space, KIRO-TV reports.
Police told the TV station the man fired at the officers who then returned fire. The man was killed, but Federal Way Police said it was not yet known if he was killed by police gunfire or a self-inflicted gunshot.
The incident is under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
