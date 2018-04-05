Video shows man robbing store at gunpoint, police say. Do you recognize him?

Pierce County Sheriff's detectives want help identifying a man they say robbed a Midland convenience store at gunpoint and then fired three shots at the clerk.
The suspect robbed My Goods Market on the 9800 block of Golden Given Road East at 12:20 a.m. on March 30, deputies say. Surveillance video released Thursday by the Sheriff's department shows a man wearing an Oakland Raiders cap under a black hooded sweatshirt entering the store then pulling a pistol from the sweatshirt's pocket with his left hand. He pointed the gun at the clerk.
The suspect then walked behind the counter, grabbed cash from the register and left the building, according to a statement posted on the Sheriff's Department's Facebook page. When the clerk followed the suspect outside, the suspect fired three shots at the clerk, deputies say.
Those who recognize the suspect are asked to call 800-222-8477 or text a message to "P3 tips." Those with tips have the option to remain anonymous.
