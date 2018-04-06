Deputy taken to hospital after collision with suspected DUI driver

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was injured Thursday night when a suspected drunken driver struck her patrol car and sent it rolling down an embankment in Parkland.
The deputy, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The 25-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and DUI.
It was about 9:50 p.m. when a man in a Kia Rio pulled out of a bar parking lot at 125th Street South and Pacific Avenue South and hit the deputy’s patrol car as she traveled north on Pacific Avenue.
The patrol car rolled down an embankment before coming to a stop in the Paradise Lanes Entertainment Center parking lot.
The State Patrol is investigating the collision. Traffic was flowing normally in the area on Friday morning.
Pierce County Firefighters tweeted well-wishes for the deputy on Friday: "Our love and thoughts are with our sister for a speedy recovery."
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
