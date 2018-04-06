Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Jeffrey Knight
Age: 53.
Description: 5 feet 8 and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 2500 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1993 of two counts of first-degree child rape and possession of child pornography in Clark County after he sexually assaulted two female relatives for years, starting at age 2.
Sex offender treatment: Unclear whether he participated in sex offender treatment while incarcerated.
For more information: Contact Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or Detective Paula Johnson at 253-591-5989.
Dedrick Buffington
Age: 34.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2003 of third-degree child rape in King County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Convicted eight times between 2003 and 2011 for failing to register as a sex offender.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in sex offender treatment while incarcerated.
For more information: Contact Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Richard Valles
Age: 44.
Description: 5 feet 6 and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 3800 block of North Pearl Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2003 of three counts of second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor in Pierce County after having sexual contact with three students he was teaching, ages 15, 15 and 17. Convicted in 2016 of second-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old female relative.
Sex offender treatment: Unclear whether Valles participated in sex offender treatment while incarcerated.
For more information: Contact Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or Johnson at 253-591-5989.
