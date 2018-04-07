Homeowner tours wrecked Federal Way property following deadly shootout
Glen Whitton tours his devastated Federal Way home following a violent standoff Wednesday between police and a hit-and-run suspect that ran into the property. The confrontation ended 12 hours later with the suspect's death.
Ten-year-old Adre'anna Jackson disappeared in December 2005. Her remains were found the following spring but the case remains unsolved. Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler and Jackson's mother, Yvette Gervais, share their frustration and grief.
Jose Martinez and Devin Johnson pulled a 34-year-old man from a burning car to safety after a fiery crash in Aurora, Illinois. The driver was charged with a number of traffic offenses and a DUI, according to police.
A 12-hour standoff ended with a shootout and death of a 36-year-old male suspect who broke into a Federal Way home after fleeing a hit-and-run scene. It's unclear if the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or by officers' gunfire.
One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3. Police said the female shooter killed herself. The videos shows a SWAT team climbing stairs to the entrance.
A Muslim woman was attacked by a man in the waiting room of Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan. A lawsuit issued on behalf of the woman said she received several punches to the head in a racially motivated attack.
A Florida couple was pulled over in Daytona Beach after a patrolling deputy noticed erratic driving. Later he found a stolen Amazon package containing dog treats as well as drugs, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.
The Asheville Police Department in North Carolina has released extended footage showing a police officer beating, tasering and choking pedestrian Johnnie Jermaine Rush during an arrest on August 25, 2017. WARNING: Profanity and graphic content.
WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Stevante Clark addresses demonstrators Thursday in downtown Sacramento after the funeral of his brother Stephon, who was fatally shot by police officers on March 18 while unarmed in the backyard of his grandmother's house.
San Francisco Police released bodycam footage on March 29 from a March 21 shootout in a barbershop that left one dead and five others injured. They said that they responded after reports that an armed man, Jehad Eid, had threatened his family.
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car on a snowy highway in Sardine Canyon. Sgt. Cade Brenchley suffered broken ribs and a broken scapula, officials said.
The brother of Stephon Clark, Stevante Clark, disrupted a Sacramento City Council meeting by leaping onto the dais on Tuesday, March 28. Stephon Clark was shot by police and died March 18. Videos of the shooting, prompted a week of social unrest.