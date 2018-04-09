Police chase goes through a dead-end fence, down a hill and to a Tacoma construction site

For most people, the dead-end hill would have been the end of the police chase.
But as this suspect barreled down Tacoma's East 29th Street, he didn't stop for police, a wooden fence or the bushes behind it.
Charging papers give this account:
It all started Wednesday, when dispatchers sent an officer to investigate a call from a woman who said her 21-year-old ex had "punched out her car" and driven off.
As the officer checked the area, he saw a speeding care skid through a stop sign at East 34th and McKinley Avenue and almost hit a parked car.
The officer noticed it was a blue, 1980s or '90s Toyota, which was similar to the description of the suspect vehicle, and started a pursuit.
At one point, the driver stopped. But when the officer got out of his patrol car, the Toyota reversed and rammed into the police vehicle and took off again.
The suspect headed down the East 29th Street hill, toward East L Street and the dead end with a wooden fence.
The car crashed through the fence and kept going down the hill through bushes. The officer heard it land on East M Street below.
Five minutes later another officer found the Toyota crashed into a pole at East 28th and Portland Avenue.
Meanwhile, the driver slipped under a nearby fence and into the construction site of the new Emerald Queen Casino.
Investigators followed footprints from a puddle at the site, and found the man hiding under a tarp. He tried to get away, but two police dogs and the officers at the scene stopped him.
The suspect pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday to third-degree assault, trying to elude police, hit and run, obstructing police and second-degree criminal trespass.
Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set his bail at $100,000.
