Fires strike three buildings in Tillicum and Woodbrook neighborhoods in Lakewood; police investigating

A rash of blazes in abandoned buildings over the weekend kept Lakewood firefighters busy.
West Pierce Fire & Rescue Courtesy
Citizens save driver from burning car

Crime

Citizens save driver from burning car

Jose Martinez and Devin Johnson pulled a 34-year-old man from a burning car to safety after a fiery crash in Aurora, Illinois. The driver was charged with a number of traffic offenses and a DUI, according to police.

SWAT team enters YouTube HQ after shots fired

Crime

SWAT team enters YouTube HQ after shots fired

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3. Police said the female shooter killed herself. The videos shows a SWAT team climbing stairs to the entrance.

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

Crime

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

San Francisco Police released bodycam footage on March 29 from a March 21 shootout in a barbershop that left one dead and five others injured. They said that they responded after reports that an armed man, Jehad Eid, had threatened his family.