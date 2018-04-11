Tumwater Police Department Courtesy
Crime

Tumwater police want help identifying suspects who stole credit card, firearm

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

April 11, 2018 07:31 AM

The Tumwater Police Department is asking for your help to identify two suspects who committed a vehicle prowl in January.

On Jan. 30, a male and female suspect stole a handgun and gym bag from a vehicle, according to a release. The gym bag contained a wallet with a credit card.

Recently, the stolen card was used at a Safeway in Auburn, where surveillance cameras captured photos of the two suspects.

The man appears to be wearing a black cap with a white Nike swoosh, a green camouflage sweatshirt and jeans.

The woman appears to be wearing a black shirt and jeans with a brown belt. She also has what looks like a leopard-print scarf tied around her neck.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call Tumwater Det. Finch at 360-754-4200.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

