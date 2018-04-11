Tumwater police want help identifying suspects who stole credit card, firearm

The Tumwater Police Department is asking for your help to identify two suspects who committed a vehicle prowl in January.
On Jan. 30, a male and female suspect stole a handgun and gym bag from a vehicle, according to a release. The gym bag contained a wallet with a credit card.
Recently, the stolen card was used at a Safeway in Auburn, where surveillance cameras captured photos of the two suspects.
The man appears to be wearing a black cap with a white Nike swoosh, a green camouflage sweatshirt and jeans.
The woman appears to be wearing a black shirt and jeans with a brown belt. She also has what looks like a leopard-print scarf tied around her neck.
Anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call Tumwater Det. Finch at 360-754-4200.
