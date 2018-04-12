A robber called police and said they'd have to 'find him.' Now he's been sentenced

A Pierce County robber — who when he was on the run for two years challenged a detective to "find him" — has been sentenced.
Antonio Raphael Newsome, 28, got seven years in prison Wednesday for holding up employees at two coffee stands and one convenience store.
Superior Court Judge Frank Cuthbertson gave him the high-end sentence after Newsome pleaded guilty last month to three counts of second-degree robbery as part of negotiations with prosecutors.
The string of heists started Dec. 23, 2015, when Newsome used a gun to rob the Green Bean Java stand and adjacent Food Mart near South Hosmer and 84th streets. He got cash from the store but nothing from the coffee stand, where an employee told him she couldn't open the till.
Investigators put out a photo of the suspect, and sheriff's deputies recognized Newsome.
They spoke to Newsome's father, who told them friends said he should watch the news to see his son robbing a coffee stand.
He did.
"Sure as (expletive), it was my boy Tony," the father said.
On March 2, 2016, Newsome called a detective to say he'd done nothing wrong, that he was in California and that police "would have to find him."
He didn't stay in California, though.
On Sept. 21, 2017, he used a gun to rob a Big Foot Java shop on Pacific Avenue near 136th Street South. He took cash from the register and the employees' wedding rings.
Investigators told Newsome's mother they were looking for him, and he called 911 on Oct. 6 to ask why he was wanted for armed robbery.
They ultimately found and arrested him Nov. 22.
