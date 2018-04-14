They were drinking together. Suddenly, she was missing a tooth and fleeing gunfire, deputies say

A Roy man had a woman over to his trailer earlier this week before he snapped and attacked her before shooting at her as she fled, Pierce County prosecutors say. The incident ended with a SWAT standoff.
The 49-year-old man was arraigned Friday in Pierce County Superior Court on two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to charging documents:
Deputies were dispatched Thursday morning to the trailer in the 30000 block of 66th Avenue South, where they found the woman at the end of the driveway. She was crying, her face was beat up and one tooth was freshly missing.
She told the deputies she came over to the trailer sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. and had a couple drinks with the man. Out of nowhere, he leaped across the table, tackled her and began to punch her in the head. During the assault, she lost the tooth.
She was able to break free of the man's grasp and fled out of the trailer and down the driveway. That's when the man fired at least six rounds from a handgun, and deputies were dispatched.
The deputies tried to coax the man from his trailer, but he was uncooperative. The SWAT team took him into custody.
The man was still drunk when he was arrested. He told the deputies the woman came over about 2:30 a.m. with some vodka, and they finished off what was left in that bottle. He said they went to an area grocery store about 6 a.m. to pick up more vodka, then each started shooting his pistol.
The man has a first-degree theft conviction and was barred from possessing firearms; a rifle was also found in his trailer.
Comments